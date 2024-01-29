For whom the bell tolls | Armidale stalwart turns 100

WHEN next you hear the pealing bells of St Peter's, think of Merle Goldsmith, who turns 100 early next month.
Mrs Goldsmith, along with her late husband John, were the driving force behind the bells being installed in Armidale's iconic cathedral in the mid 1990s.
The Goldsmiths were active members of St Peter's and their lives, especially that of Merle's, will be celebrated on February 17, in a special 100th birthday party at Ken Thompson Lodge.
"Mum and Dad were very community minded and are remembered keenly in Armidale," their son, Stephen Goldsmith, said.
As members of St Peter's congregation, they were instrumental in purchasing the bells. They travelled to England to discuss their plan with bellringers there, visiting a foundry to inspect bell castings and then liaising with a local engineer who designed the frame for the bells for the Anglican cathedral.
Mrs Goldsmith also used her literary talent to write and stage melodramas, including High Life at Hillgrove and Lost in Llangothlin, to help raise much needed funds for the cathedral's upkeep.
The centenarian's association with Armidale precedes World War II, when in 1938, as a teenager, she travelled here by train from her home town in Lismore to board at New England Girls' School.
But war was declared within a year and Merle was forced to return to Lismore, where she eventually met and married John on December 20, 1945.
The Goldsmiths were busy raising their three sons, Stephen, Bruce and Greg in Sydney and Ballina when in 1965 John, a schoolteacher, was offered the role of deputy principal at Armidale High School.
While Mr Goldsmith was busy at school, his young wife took the opportunity to extend her own education. Soon Merle was enrolled at UNE, studying English and history, where she topped her year.
She then went on to complete her MA (Hons) and started tutoring at UNE.
"It was an exciting time, the academics were just starting to discard wearing their gowns to lectures and life at UNE became a bit more informal," Mrs Goldsmith said.
"I loved Shakespeare and Chaucer and completed my thesis on [Anglo-Irish playwright and poet] Oliver Goldsmith."
Stephen said his mother held fond memories of UNE and their family life in Armidale.
Now a resident at Ken Thompson Lodge, Mrs Goldsmith will celebrate her 100th birthday on February 17, surrounded by about 60 friends and family, including 12 great grandchildren.
Stephen said, "It's been a remarkable life and we're very proud of Mum.
"She published a book of poems including one that won in international competition, and a history of the Herbert Park Road precinct."
"There will be a lot of people who will remember Merle and her contribution to the Armidale community."
She could also be the oldest surviving NEGS girl, Stephen said.
