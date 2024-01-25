Drivers urged to be safe in holiday traffic as double demerits apply

Motorists across Northern NSW are being urged to take extra care on the roads this Australia Day long weekend.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Double demerits came into effect on January 24 and will run until Sunday, January 28.
Aileen MacDonald OAM MLC has urged drivers to follow the road rules as they travel.
"We expect many people will be on the road enjoying the holiday period and summer weather, please remain vigilant on the roads and stick to the sign-posted speed limit," Ms MacDonald said.
"Double demerits end at 11.59pm on Sunday 28 January.
"Higher fines and double demerit points will apply for those offences committed such as speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, driving under the influence or using a mobile phone illegally."
Shadow Minister for Police Paul Toole said safety is our number one priority.
"The last thing we want to see over this period is an increase in road trauma, which is why double-demerits will be in place to deter people from doing the wrong thing and putting lives at risk," Mr Toole said.
"We experienced some harrowing tragedies over the Christmas New Year holidays, and we certainly do not want to see a repeat of that this long weekend.
"It is vital everyone slows down, pays attention to the road and doesn't drink and drive so that everyone on the road can arrive at their destination safely.
"Speeding, fatigue and drink and drug driving remain the biggest killers on NSW roads and the NSW Police Force will be out in numbers ensuring that if you do the wrong thing, you will be caught."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.