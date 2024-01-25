'King Richard' recognised for a lifetime of community service

Richard McRae Mills has lived in Armidale for his entire life.
That is, except for three years when he went to Sydney to learn the tricks of the trade in what would become a lasting professional career servicing the local community.
He's spent a lifetime advocating for rural and regional communities in various roles including Ascent Group, North Rotary and Meals on Wheels, and will be recognised for his years of hard work with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).
"I have seen many changes over the years in Armidale, but one thing that has stayed the same is our community spirit," Richard said.
Richard has given his whole life to other people and has been an active member of the community since completing school at Armidale High School in the 1950s.
"Sometimes I'm a bit lost if I'm being honest, I'm not able to do some of the things I used to be able to do, but that was my life you know, caring for other people," Richard said.
Richard's wife of 55 years, Margaret Mills, said he was in tears when he found out he had been recognised with an OAM for his services to Armidale and Uralla.
"Everybody loves Richard, the carers that come here they say 'Oh, he's a real gentleman'," she said.
"They call him 'King Richard, they say 'we'll do anything for him!'."
Richard began work after returning from Sydney in 1959 at TF Mills & Sons.
In 1971 it became Mills & Richardson's and in 1985 Richardson's Hardware and Agriculture.
He is a life member of the New England Cricket Association, is a strong supporter of New England cricket and has a serious collection of Don Bradman memorabilia.
"I played a lot of cricket in Armidale and in the New England district, i played for East Armidale Cricket Club, i would say cricket is one of my major life passions."
Richard was a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels in Armidale and Uralla since 1979 and only stopped when he could no longer drive. He also served as president of the charity group between 2014 and 2019.
He was chairman of the Armidale Building Society for 15 years and was Director between 1971 right up until 2011.
When asked about what some of the major changes have been over the years in Armidale that he has witnessed, Richard is sentimental.
"I think the changing over from local family-run businesses in town, you know, they were the fabric of society," he said.
"Nowadays, I notice most of the businesses around are large and national.
"Family business is an amazing thing, and the families were the people who started everything in Armidale, you know, legacy and Autumn Lodge. I was proud to be involved with all of them."
