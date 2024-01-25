The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Council working to improve Guyra water, will take time says chief officer

January 25 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malpas Dam located south east of Guyra and north of Armidale. Picture from Armidale Regioanl Council
Malpas Dam located south east of Guyra and north of Armidale. Picture from Armidale Regioanl Council

Following reports of changes in water quality across parts of Guyra, Armidale Regional Council's (ARC) Chief Officer Assets and Services, Alex Manners, has written an open letter to the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.