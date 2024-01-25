Jorja revels in year in Denmark and witnessing a royal coronation

Jorja Curry has recently returned home to Armidale after a year-long trip to Denmark where she was fortunate enough to witness the coronation of King Frederik X and Australian-born Queen Mary as part of a Rotary exchange program..
She was greeted at Sydney Airport by her father, sister, friends and grandparents, along with a number of Rotarians from her sponsoring club, the Rotary Club of Armidale AM.
The Year 11 NEGS student and aspiring journalist has since been busy catching up with friends and family and described her trip as "an incredible experience".
"I would say the two main highlights from me over the past year would be firstly seeing the coronation, which was amazing, but also a three-week bus trip through Europe with 56 other exchange students, that was definitely a highlight," Jorja said.
"It was perfect timing as I was due to fly out of Denmark back to Australia on January 15 and the Coronation was to be held the day before on January 14.
"So, when the queen announced that she was stepping down (in her New Year's speech), straight away my host mum booked a hotel for us.
"We went to Copenhagen that day, and my host mum stood in line since 8am that morning, she was very committed."
Jorja said it "was worth it though" as they were able to get very close to the passing carriage in the procession before witnessing Queen Mary and King Frederik emerge on the balcony, freshly crowned.
Carrying an Australian flag Jorja was even approached by Sydney media during the coronation.
"I wasn't going to miss this for the world," she told the Sydney Morning Herald on the day. "Mary is such a wonderful role model for girls here and it's something, as an Australian, I think we should all be really proud of.''
Jorja estimated the crowd to be about 60,000 people strong and said she saw a sprinkling of Aussie's celebrating Queen Mary's coronation.
"I saw one other Australian flag, they had their VB hats on and bucket hats, they were definitely Australian," she said with a laugh.
Jorja said it was a fortuitous experience after her Dad, who is a school teacher, came across the Rotary exchange program info and brought it home to see if his daughter would be interested.
Jorja diligently filed the paperwork and then went to Tamworth for an interview.
She didn't have to wait too long, receiving a call to confirm she'd been matched up with a family in her preferred country, Denmark.
"My mother did an exchange in 2018, we have some family connections in Denmark and I have been there once before and I just really loved It and was interested in learning more about the country and their culture," she said.
Jorja said she noticed many differences between Danish and Australian cultures, but said there were also many similarities.
"The Danish people, they're relaxed, they love a drink much like Australians do I guess.
"They love being together and they place a great deal of importance on friendships and community.
"They have a lot of the same humour as well I noticed, which helped me find my feet socially a bit I guess," Jorja said.
"At first at school, I found it a little hard to find my place. They were very welcoming, but it was just a very overwhelming and slightly difficult experience.
"But when you get to know the people, they really put a value on loyalty, they want to see the real you.
"So once you show them that you're willing to be their friend, they open up completely, and they really give you the world."
Her arrival home has provided time to reflect on a mammoth journey around the world, which included travelling 18,000km.
"I've been writing things down to remember about my year, starting a bit of a scrapbook and talking with my host brothers and host sisters," she said.
"Debriefing in a way I guess, just trying to find my place back in Armidale before the school term goes back."
Jorja will now be the guest speaker at the AM Rotary Club's next meeting on Wednesday, February 7 to share tales of some of her experiences.
She would recommend the Rotary exchange program to anyone.
"I have made dozens of amazing new friends from all over the world.
"I would definitely love to help give back to Rotary for the amazing opportunity and would dearly love one day to visit Denmark again," she said.
