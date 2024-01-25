The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Adventure

Jorja revels in year in Denmark and witnessing a royal coronation

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
January 25 2024 - 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja Curry (centre) reunites with her sister (left) and friends at Armidale airport after flying in from Sydney. Picture supplied.
Jorja Curry (centre) reunites with her sister (left) and friends at Armidale airport after flying in from Sydney. Picture supplied.

Jorja Curry has recently returned home to Armidale after a year-long trip to Denmark where she was fortunate enough to witness the coronation of King Frederik X and Australian-born Queen Mary as part of a Rotary exchange program..

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.