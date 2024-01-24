Record entries for annual campdraft

An "overwhelming" response in entries to the Armidale Campdraft has forced the committee to make a positive change.
Around 1300 acceptances means the committee opted to add an extra half a day of competition on Thursday to an already jam-packed three-days.
Competitors and horses will come from as far as Tumut in southern NSW and Far North Queensland.
The timing works out well for the sport's participants with the event held the week before the massive Nutrien Classic Campdraft and Sale in Tamworth.
Armidale Campdraft's publicity officer Jess Rice said along with the timing, there's a number of reasons why competitors circle the event on their calendar.
"The last couple of years have been well received, the cattle have run really well," she said.
"We have got great feedback, a good committee, great volunteers, terrific cattle donors.
"It really is a draft people want to come to."
Additionally, there is a specialised division for younger horses which gives them the opportunity to have a hit out before Nutrien.
"The Futurity draft is also tailored, to an extent, for some of the younger sale horses for Nutrien," Rice said.
"It is for four-year-olds and under who can't have started in any other draft."
But big entries also means big preparation.
The numbers are staggering with the 1300 runs alongside a huge number of cattle being transported into town for the draft.
"We will use 1700 head of cattle, 72 decks, all kindly carted by Kelly's Transport Armidale," Rice said.
"We were lucky this year that Zone 13 Pony Club Jamboree was held at Armidale the week prior so a bit of the set up was already done because they had a campdraft as part of that.
"It is still a lot of preparation getting it right.
"We couldn't do it without our sponsors, cattle donors, committee and volunteers."
The only thing which may disrupt the event is Saturday's weather conditions.
But, like most horse sports, the only thing that will stop the running of the event is lightning strikes.
"Only stumbling block is if it gets wet we can't bring cattle in," Rice said.
"The Armidale Showground has been specifically designed for horses under any conditions.
"It is extremely good for this sort competition.
"The Armidale Showground board have improved the grounds over the last few years."
