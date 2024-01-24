The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Community

Pop-up tip shop to open as petition passes 700 signatures

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated January 25 2024 - 9:47am, first published 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale Regional Council has provided an update on the future of the local 'Tip Shop'. Picture from facebook
Armidale Regional Council has provided an update on the future of the local 'Tip Shop'. Picture from facebook

Armidale Regional Council is establishing a pop-up site for the popular 'tip shop' as a community petition for its return gains traction.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.