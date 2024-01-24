Pop-up tip shop to open as petition passes 700 signatures

Armidale Regional Council is establishing a pop-up site for the popular 'tip shop' as a community petition for its return gains traction.
The shop was closed in December citing safety concerns, but caused an uproar with the community.
"This temporary solution will allow the service to be available to the community sooner while giving Council the time it needs to find a long-term solution," a post shared by council on January 23 reads.
"The reopening of the 'Tip Shop' at the Armidale Regional Council Resource Recovery Centre has been and continues to be an important facility for the community, however Council does need to review all options to reestablish the service as soon as is practicable."
Council's post also thanked the community for their support of the tip shop and recycling efforts, which aided in diverting waste from landfill.
Items that are suitable for sale in the tip shop have been sorted and stockpiled despite the closure in preparation for re-opening efforts.
"We are hopeful that this temporary location will be open in the coming weeks, however, this will depend on contractor availability to prepare the temporary site," the post reads.
It's a timely response from council as a community petition surpasses 700 signatures online calling for the tip shop to be re-opened.
"The Tip Shop operates with a fantastic community spirit and provides an important environmental and economic service to the community," the petition reads.
"After servicing the community for over a decade, the Armidale Tip Shop was closed down by the Armidale Council. This was following some concerns about the operation, that we do not believe were given adequate time to be addressed."
The community has called for the existing operators of the tip shop to to continue running it.
