Marriage material: New England's finest in wedding fare showcased

The first-ever New England Wedding Showcase will be held at the Armidale Showgrounds on February 4, 2024.
Event organiser, Sam Skinner has been a celebrant and wedding planner for six years and says her involvement with the Armidale support group gave her the perfect idea to match up the event with raising much-needed funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Some of the best wedding vendors from New England will be on hand to offer wedding-related advice to couples planning a wedding, which, for anyone who has walked the aisle knows is no small feat.
Everything from celebrants to DJs to photographers to florists and make-up artists will be available for a chat and to showcase their services and products.
Ms Skinner said they hope to raise somewhere in the vicinity of three to four thousand dollars which should keep the rescue chopper in the air for several hours.
"The showcase will be an opportunity for people to engage with a variety of wedding vendors from all over the region," Ms Skinner said.
"I know that there are lots of people getting married in the region, so hopefully they can come along, and we can help them find their vendors and make their day what they want it to be."
Tickets are on sale now for $5 per adult (under 16s are free) and can be purchased online, or at the door on the day.
There will be exclusive discounts and giveaways, as well as a raffle prize pool worth over $1000 to be drawn on the day.
"The Armidale branch of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Support group is proudly presenting this event and hope that it will become an annual event raising money for this amazing service ... All proceeds will be donated to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter," Ms Skinner said.
"Ticket sales are starting to pick up, some people are planning on getting their tickets at the door, whilst others have pre-bought their tickets.
"We've tried to showcase the New England region, all of our vendors are from Tenterfield to Manilla and everywhere in between.
"It should be a big day, but not as big as a wedding day," Ms Skinner said.
