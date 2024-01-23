The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Weekender

Marriage material: New England's finest in wedding fare showcased

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
January 23 2024 - 6:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kennetah Gillis photography will be one of the Vendors at the New England Wedding showcase in Februrary
Kennetah Gillis photography will be one of the Vendors at the New England Wedding showcase in Februrary

The first-ever New England Wedding Showcase will be held at the Armidale Showgrounds on February 4, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.