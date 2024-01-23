'Now is a perfect time' Gordon launches framing company

Gordon Burke has taken a very tangible approach to launching his new business Frame Truss Australia.
The steel framing company mocked up the bones of a tiny home and has been showing it off around town from the back of a truck.
"What I wanted to do was create an advertisement for the business that people could actually go up to and see it and touch it and see that it was a real thing, not just a glossy picture in a magazine" Mr Burke said.
Based in Armidale, Frame Truss Australia, is in the business of steel trusses, walls, joists, flooring systems, panel roof systems and beams and purlins is offering an alternative to traditional timber structures.
"They're much, much lighter to pick up than timber, but they're stronger than timber, so it's got all these advantages, that you don't get with timber," he said.
"The reason we are using BlueScope steel is that if you register your frames, you can get a 50-year warranty on them.
"You can build a home with the confidence to know that you're covered by a 50-year warranty ... it's peace of mind."
Mr Burke said he hopes to bring a number of manufacturing and blue-collar jobs to Armidale.
He is community-focused and has been in consultation with disability employment agency APM.
"We want very much to be community-based, supporting the community as well as supporting the environment," he said.
"I have partnered with Christina and Chris, and they are going to help with employment pathways for their clients to work with us inside the factory."
Frameworks will be fabricated right here in Armidale.
Mr Burke said that modern technology meant steel could offer enormous benefits over timber, which might warp or attract termites.
State-of-the-art computer controlled manufacturing equipment creates precision frames so clients can be confident their frame will go up quickly and accurately.
Mr Burke says building the business has been a dream come true and has been in the works for over a decade.
"This idea has probably been brewing for 15 years," Mr Burke said.
"I was developing apartments with my former business called Executive Oasis, which was an accommodation business here in Armidale and Narrabri.
"I spent about five years over in the UK doing different things and then came back when the borders reopened and noticed a need for steel frames in Australia and in our region and a market for frames.
"I had thought about using it in my own developments years ago, but I feel like now is a perfect time with the direction the building industry is taking with regard to steel and efficiency."
Mr Burke said they are currently offering delivery up to 300 kilometres from the factory at no charge.
"My belief is we very much have to under-promise and over-deliver.
"Something is missing in business at the moment, I feel too many over-promise and under-deliver, and that's the opposite of what I feel it should be."
Frame Truss Australia will celebrate with a grand opening on January 29 at 11am.
