Teenage girl charged over Walcha crash

A teenage girl will face court after a serious crash in Walcha last year.
About 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Burgen Road, Walcha, involving a Mazda utility.
Police were told a girl was allegedly driving the utility with two passengers in the rear tray before the car left the road and rolled, ejecting the two passengers and the driver.
The driver - a 16-year-old girl - and two passengers aged 16, were treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before they were taken to Armidale Hospital with serious injuries.
Officers attached to New England Police District established a crime scene, which was later examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Around 4.50pm on Monday, January 22, the girl attended Armidale Police Station where she was given a court attendance notice.
She was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm- drive manner dangerous, negligent driving, Learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester, driver not wear seatbelt properly adjusted and fastened, and drive with passenger in/on part of vehicle not permitted.
The girl will appear at Armidale Local Court on Thursday, March 7.
