Stud stock industry to farewell the larger-than-life Mike Wilson

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
January 23 2024 - 10:42am
Mike Wilson at his home in Armidale in 2020. Photo: Lucy Kinbacher
Renowned livestock and stud stock agent, the larger-than-life Mike Wilson, died today (January 22) after a six-year illness, aged 73.

Editor

Editor at The Land

