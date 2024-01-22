Brittany the 'bread-winner' with apprentice of the year title

Brittany Kliendienst, who completed her apprenticeship with Bakers Delight in Armidale in 2023 has had her pâtissier talents recognised nationally by taking out the 'regional apprentice of the year' for 2023.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
After finishing High School, Brittany was unsure about her career goals, but saw the apprenticeship open up through a local recruitment agency and dived right in.
"I really love the people I work with, it's one of my favourite parts of the job," Brittany, who is now a fully qualified baker said.
"Obviously we start early in the morning so the hours are a bit out of the ordinary so it help to have great people around you."
She joined the team late in 2021, and now at 23-years-old, was nominated for the Bakers Delight apprentice of the year award by her manager Ryan Campbell.
Brittany won first place in the Bakers Delight Breadshow 2023 regional baking competition for apprentice 'white Vienna' and was invited, along with half a dozen other apprentice of the year winners of various regions in the country, to tour Allied pinnacle in Melbourne, which supplies products for the major supermarket chains Woolworths and Coles.
Brittany, along with her group of bakers and apprentices, were shown around Bakers Delight head office in Camberwell and on the final night of the trip the group attended a function where the Bakers Delight National Apprentice of the Year 2023 and National Baker of the Year were announced.
Although Brittany didn't win the overall title of national apprentice of the year, she says it was an incredible experience and she is proud of her achievements in the industry.
"It was an amazing experience, they looked after us and provided us with management training as well which was cool. It was nice to meet some of the other apprentices from around and hear about some of their experiences working in the industry."
As part of her journey to the award she travelled to the Newcastle Baking Show in March 2023 where she took out first place in the Savoury bread and fruit tea cake categories and second place for the 4-stand plait.
Brittany said she plans to keep developing her skills as a pastry chef and one day start a business of her own.
"I'd love to start my own bakery one day, I think that would be amazing," she said.
For the time being she is happy to serve her award-winning pastry treats to the lucky customers of Armidale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.