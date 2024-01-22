Twenty20 grand final teams set

Ex-Services's and Armidale City's first grade teams will contest the grand final this Saturday after comfortable wins in round six of the competition.
City won the toss and sent Guyra in to bat on the big Bellevue Oval.
Guyra opener Mitch Woods departed for duck.
Joey Ryan and BJ Cameron combined for a 55-run stand but that was the last of notable performances from the Guyra batters as they finished their 20 overs with 7-85.
For the City bowlers, Oli Stubbs started with 5-8 from his four overs while captain Karl Triebe snagged two.
In the run chase, City didn't lose a wicket until the eighth over and they continued with consistent scoring to chase down the required runs in 18.1 overs.
In the match between Ex-Services and Hillgrove, Servies dominated to go through to the decider comfortably.
Batting first, Servies made 6-134 from their 20 overs.
In reply, Grove could only get 72 runs before being bowled out.
The grand finals will be held at the sportsground this Friday.
Second grade will see Walcha-Uralla face Easts.
