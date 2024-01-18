The secret life of pets: Some dump them, some steal them, some treat them

The story of the stolen Cavoodle, Jewel, thankfully ended happily with the dog being returned to her owner after mysteriously disappearing from a dog movers transport trailer enroute to Sydney.
However, there have been several disturbing instances of animals being treated poorly over the past few months including stories of puppies and adult dogs being stolen or dumped in bushland and left to fend for themselves.
There was also the disturbing story of a man in Moree who stands accused of launching an attack on a number of dogs resulting in the tragic deaths of two puppies.
The man has been charged with two counts of torture, beat, and cause death of animal.
He was refused bail and appeared before Moree local court on Thursday 11th of January. He was then granted conditional bail to face the same court late next month.
During the Christmas period, a total of four litters of pups and one litter of kittens were dumped in various locations throughout the Armidale Regional Council area.
The puppies ranged from an age of 8-to-12-weeks old. Their respective breeds were Australian Cattle Dog Cross, Bull Mastiff Cross and Australian Kelpies.
The puppies were collected by rangers and thankfully handed in to the Armidale Animal Shelter where they have since been vaccinated and vet checked and are in a healthy condition.
There have been a few puppies rehomed and the 8-week-old litter of puppies have been placed into the care of Animal Welfare League Armidale.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Armidale Regional Council said there are still a number of puppies and kittens available for adoption.
If members of the public are interested in adopting a puppy or a kitten head along to the Armidale Companion Animal Shelter, 6 Waller Drive Armidale during opening hours and view all the animals that are available for adoption.
All Animals that are adopted from the Armidale Companion Animals Shelter are microchipped, Lifetime registered, desexed and vaccinated and vet checked and ready to go to their new forever home, said the statement.
A number of the puppies were taken by the Animal Welfare League and are now in their care.
A volunteer for the organisation said that the puppies were in good health and would be listed as available for adoption once they had reached a suitable age.
AWL volunteers suspect the current rental and accommodation crisis combined with the cost of living is perhaps contributing to what appears to be an increased period of pets being abandoned.
"There's just too many animals in the system at the moment, we have calls from the public coming from people who might have to move and cannot take their animals with them," the volunteer said.
"We have a couple of other animals in care with us at the moment that are not moving, it just seems to be the way it is at the moment unfortunately."
Highlands mobile veterinarian Eden Faulkner says taking on a puppy is a wonderful time, but is also an important commitment. She has published a list of things she recommends when people are looking at taking on a new pup, available on her website.
"It's a very exciting time to get a new pup, sometimes people can get caught up in all that excitement and there are a few main things I have listed on the website about puppy care that new owners can look into."
