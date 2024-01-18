The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Public Eye

The secret life of pets: Some dump them, some steal them, some treat them

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated January 18 2024 - 6:21pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the many puppies that have been abandoned over summer in the region. photo facebook
One of the many puppies that have been abandoned over summer in the region. photo facebook

The story of the stolen Cavoodle, Jewel, thankfully ended happily with the dog being returned to her owner after mysteriously disappearing from a dog movers transport trailer enroute to Sydney.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.