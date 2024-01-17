Road to Tamworth: How New England benefits from the Country Music Festival

January will be an extremely busy month on the roads of New England, with people travelling to the Tamworth Country music festival, and also across the state to and from school holiday destinations.
The annual event is expected to draw crowds of close to 30,000 people per day through the CBD, meaning the flow-on effect will have a positive impact on surrounding towns and businesses.
Such a large influx of people to Tamworth will ensure many of the town's hotels, motels and caravan parks will be buzzing with activity, with towns across the New England region also expected to benefit.
Armidale Visitor Information Centre manager Kathryn Brazier said other towns in the area offer fantastic accommodation alternatives to the hustle and bustle of Tamworth and can offer a variety of rewarding experiences.
"It's always been the case with I think, the flow-on effect from the Tamworth festival to other surrounding towns. This year also we have the Guyra lamb and Potato festival which is being held simultaneously with Tamworth so there will be a flow-on effect from there also.
"There's extra activities happening right around the region, people stop and ask what to do while they are in town and they either realise that there's plenty on offer in the area and they might want to come back, or they will extend their stay."
Tamworth to Uralla is close to 90km, just over an hour by car with country link rail also an option.
"You catch a country train down and back in the day", said Mrs Brazier. "Once you get down there It's only a block away from the main train station, and they've got buses running throughout Tamworth."
Mrs Brazier said she had received a call recently from a traveller who had sought out accommodation at Peterson's winery and will either drive or take the train down to Tamworth each day, enjoying the best of both worlds.
"Once he had looked into how much it was going to cost to book the accommodation in Tamworth, he decided to branch out a bit further and booked in Armidale."
Tamworth Regional Council visitor economy coordinator Linda Bridges feels this years festival will be huge and says Tamworth is happy to 'share the love, when it comes to border less tourism.'
"We are really glad the festival can benefit other LGA's around our area. We are really starting to focus on that idea of 'border less tourism, part of our economy plan is that we work together with adjoining LGA's to try and develop those relationships where we send people up to those other areas such as Liverpool plains, Armidale or the Narrabri shire.
"Any benefit to us is a benefit to any one else around us, we are glad the festival is affecting other areas in a positive way and glad we can share the love which is the most important part."
In a statement, NSW Police have said there will be a 'significant police presence' on all roads leading up to Tamworth and people should obey the traffic legislation, particularly speed limits.
"Police will be targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, mobile phone use, and other dangerous driver behaviour.
"Our officers are not out to spoil your fun, they are focused on making sure the event is safe and enjoyable for everyone involved."
