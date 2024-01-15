SES brace as heavy rainfalls lash north east

Heavy rainfalls that have been hammering the outskirts of Sydney and the Hawkesbury are on their way north, bringing potential flooding to the North East.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 152 millimetres of rain in the Hawkesbury the 24 hours to 9am Monday.
Most of the New England region is predicted to miss the heaviest of the downpours with around 35mm forecast through to Friday.
Waterfall Way closed at Dorrigo on Monday afternoon and was re-opened Tuesday morning.
However, it has re-closed due to flooding at Newell Falls.
Waterfall Way is closed between Summervilles Road and Maynards Plains Road.
There is no suitable diversion available, so motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay their trip.
Motorists are also reminded never to drive through floodwaters, and be prepared for conditions to change quickly.
NSW SES has positioned crews and assets along the coast as they brace for further downpours along the coast and the Northern Rivers.
NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Nicole Hogan ESM, said the rainfall forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours could cause flash flooding in northeast parts of the state.
"The bureau has forecast rainfall totals of 100 to 200 millimetres in some areas, but it is variable with thunderstorms, so we ask people to monitor conditions and warnings," Assistant Commissioner Hogan said.
"It's school holidays and we know people are travelling to see family and friends, but we urge you to never drive through floodwater and to plan your route."
Assistant Commissioner Hogan also advised people camping in low lying areas, or planning to camp this week, to know their flash flooding risk.
"Please be safe when camping or caravaning near rivers, as flash flooding can occur very quickly and without warning," she said.
"Monitor the conditions and avoid camping in low lying areas. Should river rises or flash flooding occur, seek higher ground."
There are also warnings for minor riverine flooding in southern and northern NSW.
Minor flooding is also occurring in the state's north at the Warrego River in Barringun and Fords Bridge, and on the Paroo River at Willara Crossing.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.