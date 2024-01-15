The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

SES brace as heavy rainfalls lash north east

Updated January 16 2024 - 10:00am, first published 8:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Heavy rainfalls that have been hammering the outskirts of Sydney and the Hawkesbury are on their way north, bringing potential flooding to the North East.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.