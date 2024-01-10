The Armidale Express
Remembering Dr Arpad Got: A remarkable life

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
January 10 2024 - 12:45pm
Dr Arpad Got was a resident of Armidale and medical practitioner for 30 years between 1966 and 1996. Photo supplied
Older residents of Armidale will remember Dr Arpad Got, who passed away in Adelaide on the 14th of December 2023, at the age of 97, after a short illness.

