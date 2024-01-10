Remembering Dr Arpad Got: A remarkable life

Older residents of Armidale will remember Dr Arpad Got, who passed away in Adelaide on the 14th of December 2023, at the age of 97, after a short illness.
Dr Got practised medicine in Armidale for 30 years between 1966 and 1996.
Dr Got opened a medical practice in Armidale in 1966, 10 years after migrating to Australia from Hungary.
He had earlier been the only member of his immediate family to have survived the holocaust. He then practised as a specialist in tuberculosis in Budapest.
However, after the Russian invasion of Hungary in 1956 he fled across the border to Austria with his wife Katalin and young daughter Susi.
While a refugee camp in Vienna, Katalin was fortunate to secure a position in the Bio-Chemistry Department of the University of Melbourne.
In Melbourne, Arpad initially found it difficult to have his medical qualifications accepted and initially obtained work as a factory labourer.
Katalin told the story of how on one occasion he came home from work and confidentially said to her, "English is not so hard to learn, all they seem to say is F*** this and F*** that!"
Sometime later after satisfying the requirements of the Medical Board in Australia, Arpad obtained a position with the Tasmanian Department of Health and subsequently was appointed as the resident doctor on Flinders Island.
Later he set up a practice in Elizabeth Street, Hobart, which flourished until 1966, when he moved to Armidale with his wife, Katalin, who had gained employment at the UNE Department of Biochemistry.
Arriving In Armidale, at 40, Arpad had to make a new start.
Thanks to the generosity of Dr Werner Schwartz, an established dentist with a surgery in Barney Street, Arpad set up a practice in rooms leased from Dr Swartz. He put up his shingle and waited for his first patient.
Within a few years, his loyal following of patients followed him to his new premises on the New England Highway, approaching town.
In later years, Arpad practised from home at 13 Duval Street for a time. He had become a well-known and highly respected medical practitioner in the town and continued practising until 1996, when, after 30 years of residence in Armidale, Arpad and Katalin relocated to Adelaide to be near their daughter, Susi, and their three grandchildren, David, Alexandra and William.
Arpad will be remembered not only for his medical contribution to the townspeople of Armidale but also for his musical activities. Having studied cello from boyhood at the Budapest Conservatorium, he brought with him his love of playing music.
In Armidale Arpad joined the town orchestra and participated in many performances over the years.
Arpad will be remembered by those who knew him as a trusted family doctor, a dedicated member of his profession, and a thoroughly decent human being, with a wry, but kind sense of humour, who never hesitated to avow his Jewish background.
He has now reunited with his wife Katalin, who predeceased him in August 2021. They were married for 70 years.
