First look into brand new specialist disability homes

A multi-million dollar project in Armidale has developed suitable homes for people living with disabilities.
Two state-of-the-art home homes built specifically for people with high support needs have been opened in East Armidale with two more homes under construction on Marsh Street, next door to the Powerhouse hotel.
Specialist disability accommodation (SDA) is a range of housing designed for people with extreme functional impairment or very high support needs.
SDA dwellings have accessible features to help residents live more independently and allow other supports to be delivered better or more safely.
ADAPT Housing, a specialist disability housing provider has been pioneering the disability housing sector in QLD and NSW since 2017 and has supplied the 'bricks and mortar' for the developments.
Builder and developer Matthew Varley saw the need for developments and the homes are designed to give people with a permanent disability the opportunity to live more independently in a highly supported way.
Challenge disability services will provide ongoing assistance and support to the homes' occupants.
ADAPT Housing Chief Executive Officer David Whitelaw says the homes can be fitted with provisions that reduce the need for person-to-person support for people with high assistance needs.
"There are provisions for a ceiling hoist, or powered doors that are voice-activated and touch-activated.
"There is backup power to be used for medical equipment in case of a power outage," Mr Whitelaw said.
"There are no steps and there is access from separate sides of the home.
"Those particular provisions and circulation space all come to what we call specialised assistance accommodation."
There are certain design standards that Investors such as ADAPT need to adhere to which are imposed by the NDIS, however, Mr Whitelaw says there are sometimes circumstances where designs can go above and beyond depending on the needs of individual participants.
"We can be clever with the designs in a way that allows for participants to have their personal outdoor space, for example, or personal ensuite. There are also two living rooms which means each occupant is afforded their own private living space," Mr Whitelaw said.
The completed house, Wybenia estate, is a shared house registered as two residences, high physical support with onsite overnight assistance (OOA), meaning the homes are set up so that there is space for a carer working for a company like Challenge to deliver their direct support services.
Executive director-disability services at Challenge Community Services Naomi McCorkell says as a provider of disability support, walking into purpose-built homes like the one in Armidale is like a dream come true.
"It means that the support you are providing as a carer to a person who needs additional support around their mobility and physical support is put to good use.
"The way that the environment is designed means that it maximises the independence of that person so they only need support where they need it not just for necessities, it means we can be more efficient with our direct support services.
"It's not only amazing for the participants it's also really great for the staff as well."
Several development applications for further developments in other regional areas including Glen Innes, Inverell, Tamworth and Quirindi are in the process of approval or have already been approved meaning that this is just the beginning of an assisted-living revolution in regional and rural NSW.
