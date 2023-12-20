Hillgrove hand Servies their first loss of the Twenty20 season

Hillgrove have delivered Ex-Services their first defeat of the Armidale District Cricket first grade Twenty20 cricket competition.
At the sportsground, Grove won the toss and opted to bat.
Howie Eastwood and Zac Clarke opened the batting for a partnership of 36 before Servies' bowler Nilsson West claimed Eastwood for 15.
Clarke was next to depart for 24 with Wyatt Roberts taking the wicket.
Servies' skipper John Elliot claimed the key wicket of Cotter Litchfield for six but Grove dug in.
Tim Chapman and Monty Schmude put on a stand of 52 runs.
Chapman was run out on 30 by Leon Clifford.
Schmude was eventually dismissed by Elliot on 30 and Hillgrove were 5-112.
They finished their 20 overs on 5-119.
With the bat, Servies couldn't replicate their earlier efforts.
Opener Jarrod Burton departed for a duck, Grove's Ryan Harris snaring the wicket.
Fellow opener Brad Smith and Hayden Freeman combined for 32 runs before Schmude snagged Smith's wicket.
Grove's Rhoan Abbott nabbed Freeman for 16.
Scott Brennan put on 12 runs and then Schmude claimed his scalp.
Clifford Smith managed four before Abbott brought up his brace.
Dean Matthews was the last of the Servies batsmen who put on any runs, with 13, before Harris snagged him.
Harry Litchfield claimed the last four batsmen, for only seven runs against, for Servies to be all out for 83.
In the other fixture, Guyra snagged their first win for the Twenty20 season against City UNE at home.
They won the toss and elected to bat.
Grant Ryan and Mitch Woods got things rolling with a partnership of 41.
Woods made 30 runs before he was dismissed leg-before-wicket by Andrew Kirk.
Joey Ryan joined his father at the crease and made 13 runs before Simon Stubbs caught and bowled him.
Brandon Landsborough was run out on three runs.
Stubbs then claimed Grant Ryan for 21 runs and Charlie White for 17.
Mathew Simpson was bowled by Kirk on 20.
Jack Lockyer was the final wicket, Ollie Stubbs claiming him for 10, as Guyra finished on 7-137 after their 20 overs.
In reply, City came agonisingly close to getting the required runs.
Woods started the defence for Guyra by snaring Kirk for eight runs.
Then he claimed Andrew Brennan for 15.
But Josh Martin and Luke Mepham dug in with an 88-run stand.
Mepham was caught on 49 off White's bowling.
White then dismissed Simon Stubbs for a duck.
Landsborough took the key wicket of Martin for 41 and then Karl Triebe for a duck.
Andrew Skinner was bowled by White for two and that left Alex Barlin and Garrett Baker at the crease for the final stages of the innings.
They fell just short.
City ended their innings on 7-135.
