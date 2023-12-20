The Armidale Express
Humanitarian Michael Crossland is city's next Australia Day Ambassador

December 21 2023 - 5:00am
Elite athlete and businessman Michael Crossland, Armidale's Australia Day ambassador, will be in Central Park as part of the January 26 festivities.
HUMANITARIAN and best-selling author Michael Crossland will be Armidale's Australia Day ambassador for 2024.

