Humanitarian Michael Crossland is city's next Australia Day Ambassador

HUMANITARIAN and best-selling author Michael Crossland will be Armidale's Australia Day ambassador for 2024.
Mr Crossland has made an impact in many arenas and is a sought-after speaker who inspires, entertains, instils perspective, and also offers tools that are valuable personally and professionally.
In his presentation, The power of perspective, Mr Crossland will share his story of overcoming extreme adversity to achieve incredible outcomes in both his personal and professional life.
This story began when he was a young child, defying the odds to survive a rare form of life-threatening cancer, and then emerging as the sole survivor of a terrible cancer drug trial.
He is a businessman, elite athlete, Queens Baton bearer for the Commonwealth Games, and one of Australia's most in-demand keynote speakers. He is a best-selling author across six different countries, has worked with troops in Iraq, pro athletes around the globe, and runs an orphanage and school in Haiti.
Mr Crossland has previously shared the stage with others including Sir Richard Branson and the Dalai Lama, and a recent video of him has been viewed by more than 88 million people.
The New England community will have an opportunity to hear Mr Crossland's story at the Australia Day and Citizenship Ceremony to be held in Armidale Central Park from 10.30am, Friday January 26, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.