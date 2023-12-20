Armidale soaks up region's highest rainfall: Wet Christmas on cards

Armidale has recorded the region's highest rainfall in the 24 hours to 9 am December 20, receiving 48.6 mm of rain.
Inverell Research Centre (43.4 mm) was not far behind, with Glen Innes Airport and Moree receiving 4.8 mm and 26.4 mm respectively.
For December, Armidale has received a total of 88.4 mm, well on track to pass the 1994-2022 December average total of 95.6 mm.
Inverell has recorded 55.6 mm over 8 days with a long-term December average (1949 -2022) of 97.6 mm.
For Glen Innes Airport, the total this month has been 19.6 mm over 5 days, a fair way off the long-term (1996 -2022) December average of 108.6 mm, while Moree has now received a total of 37.4 mm in 6 days with long term average of 66.6 mm.
While it seems Glen Innes might have missed out comparatively on the much-needed rainfall, the Christmas forecast appears more than promising.
The drier-than-average, almost drought-like conditions for 2023 have seen farmers looking to de-stock and hand-feed as well as implementing drought-ready action plans.
At the time of writing, heavy showers are being predicted for Glen Innes right up to Christmas day. Tenterfield is also in for some magic spells with a 90 % chance of heavy rain and showers (20-40 mm Wednesday and Thursday) and 10-20 mm predicted up till Christmas.
Similar high rainfall and stormy scenarios are being predicted right across the region.
This Christmas it seems, will be one for umbrellas, raincoats, rain hats and gumboots making the dusty Holden ute a little less dusty for once.
