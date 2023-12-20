The Armidale Express
Home/Latest News
Weather

Armidale soaks up region's highest rainfall: Wet Christmas on cards

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
December 20 2023 - 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Storms near Saumarez, 19.12.2023. Armidale received 48.6 min a 24 hour period up to the 20th December 2023. Photo By Samantha Power
Storms near Saumarez, 19.12.2023. Armidale received 48.6 min a 24 hour period up to the 20th December 2023. Photo By Samantha Power

Armidale has recorded the region's highest rainfall in the 24 hours to 9 am December 20, receiving 48.6 mm of rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.