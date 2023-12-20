The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Volunteers get down and dirty to restore reserve as native habitat wonderland

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated December 20 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proposed planting in Acacia Park reserve will encourage native habitat to the area.
Proposed planting in Acacia Park reserve will encourage native habitat to the area.

EUCALYPTS, callistemons and native grasses will soon flourish in Acacia Park reserve, thanks to volunteers from the Armidale Tree Group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help