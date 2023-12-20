Volunteers get down and dirty to restore reserve as native habitat wonderland

EUCALYPTS, callistemons and native grasses will soon flourish in Acacia Park reserve, thanks to volunteers from the Armidale Tree Group.
The group just received a $2580 grant from energy network provider Transgrid towards the community planting.
They hope to source remaining funds (a further $2500) from Armidale Regional Council to plant 500 native species on the 28 hectare crown land reserve.
Armidale Tree Group has undertaken management of the reserve, once used for travelling stock and now containing a large number of woody weeds.
Planting the native flora, including leptospermum, will hopefully provide breeding and foraging habitat for woodland animals, such as Regent Honeyeaters and Squirrel Gliders.
"The proposed planting will provide 500 plants that make up a typical endangered grassy box woodland," Armidale Tree Group committee member Kerry Steller said.
"The community will be invited to undertake the planting of the trees, shrubs, forbes and grasses and will learn about the importance of this local endangered ecological community."
Ground preparation such as slashing, weed control and ripping will take up to six weeks before planting can begin, Ms Steller said.
Plants will be sourced from the group's nursery stocks and volunteers will follow up the planting with watering twice in the following 12 months, while weed control will continue.
Armidale Tree Group is a community based native plant nursery that propagates local provenance native plants for environmental restoration projects and wildlife corridors, farm shelter belts, river and creek bank restoration and residential gardens and landscaping projects.
The group also offers environmental rehabilitation consulting services for landscape redesign and restoration and a full tree planting service, covering ground preparation, plant propagation and supply, planting, guarding, mulching, watering and maintenance services.
The Woodland Centre offers education opportunities for school groups and community members.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.