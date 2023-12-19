The Armidale Express
UNE partners in $300 million research centre to help cut ag emissions

Updated December 19 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:31pm
UNE's involvement in the newly created cooperative research centre will be to focus on developing solutions to reduce methane emissions in livestock production.
The University of New England is helping to lead the charge to net zero emissions in Australian agriculture as a main partner in the new Zero Net Emissions Agriculture Cooperative Research Centre.

