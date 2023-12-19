UNE partners in $300 million research centre to help cut ag emissions

The University of New England is helping to lead the charge to net zero emissions in Australian agriculture as a main partner in the new Zero Net Emissions Agriculture Cooperative Research Centre.
Seventy three partners, including UNE, will work under the umbrella of the centre to reduce emissions in Australian agriculture.
It will be the largest cooperative research centre to date, having secured a total of $300 million in funding over the next 10 years, with $87 million contributed by the Federal Government.
UNE's involvement will focus on developing solutions to reduce methane emissions in livestock production, including the development of nutritional supplements and pasture to inhibit methane emissions, and genetic selection tools for cattle breeding.
These will be through two research programs, Low-Emissions Plant Solutions, and Towards methane-free cattle and sheep.
Professor Sam Clark and Associate Professor Fran Cowley will play a large role in the methane-reduction program, while Associate Professor Richard Flavel will be involved in the low-emission pastures program.
UNE Associate Professor Janelle Wilkes is the current lead of the Education, Training and Adoption program.
"UNE's participation in the ZNE-Ag CRC builds on our long history of research relating to sustainable agricultural practices aligning closely to the philosophy of UNE's Bachelor of Rural Science," associate professor Wilkes said.
"I'm excited to be embedding the latest emissions reductions research from the CRC into our bachelor courses in agriculture and rural science to ensure industry successfully transitions to net zero."
Professor Julius van der Werf helped coordinate UNE's involvement in the bid.
The partnership would allow the university to continue the wide range of research and teaching UNE was already doing in this space.
"UNE is excited to be partnering with the University of Queensland in the ZNE-Ag CRC which will build upon our world-leading research towards methane-free cattle and sheep with genetics, nutritional supplements and low-emissions pastures," Professor can der Werf said.
"These will be directly delivered to producers and supply chain participants through national platforms, and demonstration sites will be established at various locations, including on campus at UNE.
"This will help boost engagement and adoption by producers and industry, which is absolutely essential to achieving the goal of net zero emissions."
UNE will be collaborating with industry, such as long term partner DLF Seeds on world-first research.
As well as the three main programs, UNE will be involved in two other research pillars that will provide farmers with the resources needed for a profitable transition to net-zero emissions, and developing renewable energy solutions that create profitable opportunities for agribusinesses and rural communities.
The new cooperative centre is led by the University of Queensland and has been funded by the Federal Government's Cooperative Research Centres Program.
