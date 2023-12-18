Dumaresq Dam reserve to re-open on Saturday

Armidale Regional Council (ARC) has announced parts of Dumaresq Dam Reserve will re-open on December 23.
ARC is keen to allow residents and visitors to enjoy fishing, swimming, camping and other recreational pursuits at the popular site in the holidays.
New facilities at Dumaresq Dam Reserve will include a camp site area / unpowered motorhome parking area, a new contemporary amenities block, a new jetty for easier access to recreational fishing and swimming, picnic shelters and barbecue facilities.
The road and parking areas have also been refreshed and are fully sealed, including long bay parking near the upgraded boat ramp along with landscaping and new pathways.
There is also a new low beach wall along the dam foreshore, interpretive signage along the popular walking track and additional boardwalks.
The reserve was closed in February, 2023, for the $3.9 million upgrade which was co-funded by the Australian and NSW Government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
Contractor JNC has been working around the clock to put the finishing touches on the redevelopment project.
Unfortunately, delivery of the nature playground and jetty have been delayed and will not be open until the new year.
"Whilst it is unfortunate that the entire reserve is not open, Council want to provide access to as many areas as we can during the school holidays and thankfully main contractor JNC have agreed," Mayor Sam Coupland said.
"We are very excited that residents and visitors to the Armidale area will get to experience the much-anticipated redevelopment of the Dumaresq Dam Reserve during school holidays.
"It has always been a favourite location for residents to go for a paddle or drop a line, and now with the new family-friendly upgrades to the reserve it will be even more popular."
Cr Coupland said council thought it was the right choice to open the reserve in time for the holiday period.
"We think the redevelopment of the Dumaresq Dam Reserve will be a big drawcard for people moving to the region and visitors," he said.
"With its fabulous fishing, camping, swimming and bushwalking the redeveloped site adds to the many great outdoor spaces we have in the New England making the region a place where people want to live."
Gates to the reserve will be open on Saturday December 23.
