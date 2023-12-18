The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Community

Special Christmas delivery from Oak Tree

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
December 18 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oak Tree Retirement village handing over dozens of Christmas care packs to St Vincent De Paul to in turn hand out to community members in need. photo Heath Forsyth
Oak Tree Retirement village handing over dozens of Christmas care packs to St Vincent De Paul to in turn hand out to community members in need. photo Heath Forsyth

Oak Tree Retirement Village has donated dozens of Christmas hampers to St Vincent De Paul who will pass them on to people in need.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.