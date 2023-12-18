Special Christmas delivery from Oak Tree

Oak Tree Retirement Village has donated dozens of Christmas hampers to St Vincent De Paul who will pass them on to people in need.
Oak Tree Village reached out to St Vincent De Paul earlier in the year with the idea of creating a giving tree for Christmas.
Throughout the year, Oaktree have set up a stall in Armidale Central shopping Centre collecting donations from the public in the form of food, Christmas items and other charitable gifts for community members who may be struggling.
St Vincent De Paul North West Regional Director Phil Donnan said Vinnies were more than happy to come on board and work with Oak Tree to deliver the care packs.
"This is an extraordinary effort from Oak Tree, and the residents and the staff and we're much appreciative," said Phil.
"Particularly this year, it's very tough out there at the moment", said Phil, referring to the cost-of-living crisis.
"We are now seeing low-income earners knocking on our doors, they are expressing to us they cannot afford to cover basic costs such as fuel, electricity, rent, rates, let alone being able to pay for Christmas presents.
"These items here will go to those people directly in need and I have no doubt it will make Christmas for some people that little bit easier.
Phil said Vinnies has been handing out hampers for nearly a week already.
"We have identified people throughout the year who might require the hampers, people also do approach us, we know they are very much struggling at this time of the year.
"We are certainly encouraging people to come forward if they are struggling or even if they would like to refer someone to us, in some cases, a next-door neighbour or relative may be the one to recognize that someone they know needs the help."
Inside the care packs, you might find Christmas foods such as pretzels, mince pies, cakes, puddings or biscuits as well as personal care and sanitary items as well as gifts for children and general food items for Christmas day and other non-perishable foods.
Vouchers to visit a butchery is another special care item included in the care packs.
Oak Tree residents have also been instrumental in contributing items for the wishing tree. Through their extended social networks of friends and family and even pulling monies from their own pockets, residents have helped make the hampers into a special, treasured item.
"It's a sign of a sign of a good and healthy community when people get together and help members of the community who are most in need," says Phil.
"There is a great community spirit here at Oak Tree and in our local community."
