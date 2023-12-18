Cattle producers' warning | Bush ticks on rise

LIVESTOCK producers across the Northern Tablelands should be vigilant for paralysis ticks following a spike in the numbers of the parasite.
While bush and paralysis ticks are usually more prevalent in spring, reduced rainfall has seen stock search out feed in scrubby paddocks, an ideal habitat for the tick hosts.
"Due to the dry season some of these hosts have also been encroaching into open closer settled areas," Northern Tablelands district veterinarian, Lisa Martin, said.
"Calves and adult cattle in poor condition may be targeted and affected by ticks as a result."
She recommended producers check their stock regularly for tick burden and treat them for ticks if stock were being impacted.
"Any deaths or illnesses in your cattle should also be investigated by speaking with your veterinarian," Dr Martin said.
Livestock producers can manage tick burdens by calving into low-risk paddocks; those with less bush or long grass.
There are few products that are registered and provide long-term control of paralysis ticks in cattle, so discuss a tick control strategy with your veterinarian or supplier to ensure appropriate products are used and withholding periods are followed.
Bush ticks (also known as grass ticks or bottle ticks) make up 90 per cent of the ticks in NSW and paralysis ticks (also known as scrub tick or shell back ticks) make up the other 10 per cent.
Both types of ticks can cause issues for livestock.
One adult female paralysis tick can cause paralysis of low bodyweight calves and small ruminants. Anti-toxin and veterinary assistance from a veterinarian may be required to save an animal affected by paralysis tick and the sooner the paralysis tick is found and removed the better.
Bush ticks may carry a red blood cell parasite called Theileria.
Stock recently introduced to the area or young nave stock not previously exposed to bush ticks may become affected when this parasite is injected by a bush tick and replicates, destroying red blood cells resulting in anaemia. Cattle need to be managed quietly in the paddocks and not pushed to move.
Excessive levels of bush ticks on calves and malnourished adults can cause anaemia directly through blood loss and death. Producers also need to watch out for cattle tick, which is a third species that can carry the potentially fatal tick fever blood parasite.
Producers must notify at a Local land Services or DPI Cattle Tick Program office within one day if they find or suspect cattle tick on their stock.
"If you are unsure of the type of ticks on your stock it is important to get them identified via your local veterinarian, or at your nearest Local Land Services office," Dr Martin said.
For more information, contact the Local Land Services on 1300 795 299.
