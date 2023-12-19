The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Volunteers plea for people to stop dumping damaged goods at charity shops

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated December 19 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pile of dumped goods outside the Vinnies superstore in Bundarra Road, Armidale. Within 24 hours, the pile had expanded from two mattresses to five and the carcass of an old sofa.
The pile of dumped goods outside the Vinnies superstore in Bundarra Road, Armidale. Within 24 hours, the pile had expanded from two mattresses to five and the carcass of an old sofa.

VINNIES volunteers are pleading with people not to dump goods outside their charity shops over the Christmas break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.