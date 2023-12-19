Volunteers plea for people to stop dumping damaged goods at charity shops

VINNIES volunteers are pleading with people not to dump goods outside their charity shops over the Christmas break.
Instead, people wanting to donate second-hand goods should take them to the shops, in Bundarra Road or Rusden Street, during office hours, so they can be assessed for their suitability.
The plea comes as the charity will have to fork out hundreds of dollars, and volunteers forced to spend hours assessing and removing, growing piles of damaged and discarded items.
These include five mattresses, a lounge suite and broken children's toys, dumped at the superstore in Bundarra Road over the weekend, December 16 and 17.
There were also soiled clothes, a damaged children's bike and general waste. Within 24 hours, the pile had expanded to include more mattresses and abandoned household items.
Under state environmental laws, illegal dumping at charity bins and shop fronts can attract fines up to $4000.
"The weekend was particularly bad for dumping," Vinnies Armidale spokesman Louis Smallbill said.
"Unfortunately, items left outside Vinnies shops and dedicated bins often need to be thrown away, with the cost of disposal being borne by Vinnies.
"It takes a lot of time, labour and resources to clear dumped items such as this, so please do not dump items at your local charity shop."
Charities across NSW spend $7.3 million annually on disposing of illegally dumped, damaged and poor conditioned goods left as donations, according to research conducted by the NSW Environmental Protection Authority.
Vinnies and the Salvos store in Beardy Street are one of 659 op shops across the state dealing with 7500 tonnes of dumped goods near charity bins or in and around shops each year.
Half of all people who leave items outside charity shops or beside donation bins don't realise they often end up in the tip, the authority's research showed.
To help volunteers, Mr Smallbill asked people to donate during shop hours or phone ahead, so goods can be assessed for their suitability.
"We rely on the generosity of donations to support our services and encourage people to continue that goodwill by donating quality clothes, books and household items as normal," Mr Smallbill said.
"If it's dirty, damaged or dangerous we won't be able to accept it.
"The Vinnies Shop in Armidale is run by a group of dedicated volunteers who will be taking a well-deserved break over Christmas.
"We ask that any donations during this time are held off until the store reopens."
The Vinnies shop in Rusden Street is closed until January 14, while the superstore in Bundarra Road, which caters for bulky items, will re-open on January 9.
To try curb illegal dumping at charity shops, the authority and Charitable Recycling Australia have provided the following tips:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.