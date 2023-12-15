Pollies' vision for city sporting precinct unveiled

A SPORTING precinct that includes indoor swimming pools, gym, kiosk and playing fields could be built as part of an upgrade of the Monckton Aquatic Centre.
Armidale Regional Council Sam Coupland and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall outlined their vision after receiving a $400,000 grant to scope the plan.
A hydrotherapy pool was also on the list for the sporting precinct, Mr Marshall said.
"Moree and Inverell have embarked on similar projects ... this is an exciting plan for Armidale," Mr Marshall said.
The money for the scoping study has been procured from the State Government's Local Small Commitments Allocation Fund.
Mayor Coupland said Council would be seeking tenders for the scoping study in the New Year.
"The grant will be spent on initial drawings, detailed designs and costings for the precinct," Mayor Coupland said.
His vision for the precinct extended across Dumaresq Street and included Harris Park and sportsgound.
While Council would be required to make a co-contribution to fund the precinct, that money could come from its Futures Fund, Mayor Coupland said.
"I can't say when the facility will be shovel ready, or even a date for its completion, but this is a great start," he said.
"We need to have proper plans in place, so when we're seeking tenders to build the project, we know what it is we are looking for."
Armidale swimming pool was built in 1925 and renamed the Monckton Aquatic Centre in 2006, in memory of John Monckton.
He was the first Armidale sportsman to receive an Olympic medal, winning silver in the 100 metres backstroke at the Melbourne Olympics.
The complex consists of one eight-lane 50m competition pool and grandstand, one six-lane 50m pool, one learners' pool and one toddlers' pool. All pools are heated to 26C.
A hydrotherapy pool has been on the drawing board since 2018, when Council accepted funding worth $1.093 million to build a public hydrotherapy pool at the Monkton Centre.
Council's contribution to the project was to be $394,000.
But the hydrotherapy pool was scrapped in 2020, after councillors decided they did not have the cash reserves, or the means, to continue with the co-contribution that was required.
