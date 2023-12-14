The Armidale Express
'The stress is over': NSW and ACT year 12s receive ATAR results

Anna McGuinness
Anna Houlahan
By Anna McGuinness, and Anna Houlahan
December 14 2023 - 2:40pm
PLC Armidale dux Chiyo Brown. Picture supplied
PLC Armidale dux Chiyo Brown. Picture supplied

HSC students' nail-biting wait for ATAR results is over as entry scores are released across NSW and ACT.

Breaking News National Journalist

Journalist

