Farmer's son eyes greener pastures after top HSC score

IN BETWEEN fencing and mustering on his family's farm, year 12 student Louis Ross swotted up to nine hours a day for his HSC.
His efforts were rewarded on Thursday, December 14 when he scored 99 in engineering studies.
"I figured I may as well go hard at the end of 13 years of schooling," the TAS student said.
"So I did my best and am delighted with the result."
A total of 67,234 students took the HSC across NSW this year, with results published from 6am on Thursday.
Six students from The Armidale School placed first in more than one course and 28 achieved equal first place.
"During the holidays and leading up to the exams I would study one subject in the morning and focus on a different one in the afternoon and evening, mixed up with some exercise," Louis, a boarder from Wollomombi, said.
In about March, Louis stopped working on Daisy Farm, the family home near Ebor and concentrated solely on his studies.
"I probably studied about nine hours a day in the lead up to the HSC, with an hour for lunch and short, recess breaks," he said.
Louis also achieved band 6 results in physics and maths extension 1 and is the TAS Dux, with an Australian Tertiary Admission Ranking of 98.8.
For now, the youngster is off to Canada for some skiing in his gap year, before embarking on a degree in engineering at ANU or Sydney University.
"My advice to next year's year 12 cohort is the time goes pretty quickly, so try make the most of every second, study hard but have lots of fun and become involved with everything."
Seven other TAS students achieved Australian Tertiary Admission Ranking above 90 and 20 students achieved Band 6s in 15 subjects.
Also achieving a mark of 99 was Wylie Wright, in Mathematics Standard. Emily Thompson gained a perfect score of 50 in Music Extension - just one highlight for Creative Arts at TAS, with five of nine Drama students achieving Band 6s; William Nash selected for the HSC Drama Showcase OnSTAGE, and Band 6s also achieved by students in Music 1 and Visual Arts.
Guy Hardin was next highest with an ATAR of 94.3 and notional Band 6 in Maths Extension 1 and 2. Not far behind, Harry Turnbull scored an ATAR of 94.0, and Band 6 results in English Extension 1, Music 1 and Maths Standard. Also attaining ATARs above 90 were Alexandra Donoghue (93.05), Lauren Earle (92.95), Essie Lindeman (91.15) and Georgie Cronin (90.05).
Principal Dr Rachel Horton congratulated the Class of 2023 on their achievements.
"There have been some amazing individual results across a wide range of subjects, and more broadly, many students achieving their best," Dr Horton said.
"The most important thing is that so many of them have got into the courses or pathways of their choice, and we wish them well as they head out into the world. We are proud of them all and confident that they are well prepared to take on whatever opportunities and challenges lie ahead."
