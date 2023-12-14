The Armidale Express
Farmer's son eyes greener pastures after top HSC score

By Lydia Roberts
Updated December 14 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 3:09pm
TAS dux Louis Ross achieved an ATAR of 98.8 and came second in the state in engineering studies.
IN BETWEEN fencing and mustering on his family's farm, year 12 student Louis Ross swotted up to nine hours a day for his HSC.

