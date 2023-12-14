Activities galore on offer during school holidays

E-GAMES at the Belgrave Cinema are a highlight in the lineup of school holiday activities on offer in Armidale and Guyra.
The games will be held on January 15, 16 and 19, 2024.
They include a week of virtual competition, with thousands of dollars worth of prizes on offer.
The E-Games event is funded by a grant from Regional NSW.
Most of the other activities will be taking place at the Armidale Library.
These include a mini art competition where winning designs are turned into library bookmarks, henna art tattoos, LEGO free play all day, decorate your own bag using tie dye.
Children keen on capturing the perfect image will love the photography fundamentals activity on January 18 that involves a street photography exercise (this will involve walking to Beardy Street Mall and bringing your own camera or device) with Daniel Elliott.
Young science buffs will enjoy the UNE Discovery activity called "Magic of Physics" on January 23 as well as the UNE Discovery "Chemistry" on the same day.
Budding musicians can hit the right note with the introduction to songwriting and recording music activity that will take place on January 24 in the Armidale Library's new sound recording pod. There will be bus transport available for Guyra youth which will be Funded by NSW Office of Regional Youth.
Many of the above activities will also be run at the Guyra Library which will also have sand art, mixed craft days and movie days.
"School holidays is always a challenging time for parents trying to keep kids entertained but with so many amazing activities offered for kids in Armidale and Guyra there will no excuses for being bored these school holidays," Armidale Regional Council Mayor Sam Coupland said.
"From science activities to LEGO play days there will be something for children of all ages in our school holidays activity program."
For more information on school holiday activities go to Armidale Regional Council website
armidaleregional.nsw.gov.au/community/community-support/children-young people
