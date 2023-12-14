The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Activities galore on offer during school holidays

Updated December 14 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
E-Games, mini art competition and an exercise in street photography are all on offer during the forthcoming school holidays, organised by Armidale Regional Council.
E-Games, mini art competition and an exercise in street photography are all on offer during the forthcoming school holidays, organised by Armidale Regional Council.

E-GAMES at the Belgrave Cinema are a highlight in the lineup of school holiday activities on offer in Armidale and Guyra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help