The Armidale Express
Home/Latest News
Arts

Musicians create homage after tornado

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
December 13 2023 - 2:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alana Blackburn (left) with a Paetzoid Contrabass recorder and Ros Bandt (right). The pair are performing 'Debris' at the Melbourne Recital Centre on Friday.
Alana Blackburn (left) with a Paetzoid Contrabass recorder and Ros Bandt (right). The pair are performing 'Debris' at the Melbourne Recital Centre on Friday.

Two musicians have created a performance piece inspired by the destruction of the building where it was created.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.