Musicians create homage after tornado

Two musicians have created a performance piece inspired by the destruction of the building where it was created.
Senior lecturer in music at the UNE Alana Blackburn and internationally acclaimed sound artist and composer Ros Bandt will be performing a unique piece of music to a live audience this Friday, December 15 at the Melbourne Recital Centre.
'Debris', is a collaborative work by the two music lovers that was made in part inside the UNE music education annex that was mostly destroyed by the Armidale Tornado in 2021 and subsequently bulldozed later on.
The soundscape was composed from fragments of improvised recordings that were made playing around with the two instruments in the (now destroyed) building in December 2020.
The pair will be playing live against this soundscape backdrop. It's a creative response in memory of a building or space that was once filled with music and no longer exists.
The other pieces being performed on the night are also electroacoustic (pre-recorded sound with live performer) and includes Re-Growth? which Alana commissioned Ros to write a creative response to the bushfires and drought, this also has visuals by Jutta Pryor. It was premiered at the Armidale Playhouse in 2021.
While Alana and Ros were working on that particular project, Ros visited Armidale and the two met in the music annex for a rehearsal. Alana was playing recorder and Ros the Tarhu, an instrument made by local luthier Peter Biffen.
"It was mostly improvisation and experimental really, a kind of a jam I guess you could say, said Alana. "We kept those recordings thankfully."
12 months later the tornado that hit Armidale completely ripped through the Annex.
Alana and Ros used the recording they made inside the building and created a soundscape performance piece, a sonic reminder of how fleeting moments in time can be.
"Debris is a kind of homage I guess," Alana said. "Those sounds will never be heard again in that space, you know, it's a reminder of how temporary things can be.
"The theme behind it is that, you know there was something that was made there in that space and now it no longer exists.
"There'll be no more music there, and this piece is kind of a reminder I suppose.
"We were originally not intending to use the recordings for anything but when the building was blown away we were like, well, we should do something."
Alana Blackburn is a highly regarded recorder player performing as a soloist and ensemble musician throughout Australia, New Zealand and Europe.
Alana has performed with a number of ensembles including The Royal Wind Music, The New Dutch Academy, Salut! Baroque, The Bell Shakespeare Company, Pinchgut Opera, The Sydney Consort, The Tall Poppeas and The Sydneian Bach Choir.
Ros Bandt is considered a pioneer of interactive sound sculpture in Australia. She has exhibited in many Australian city and regional centres.
Her work makes use of electronics, tapes and interactive playback systems, Ros's compositions also feature environmental sounds and unusual instrument combinations.
