The Armidale Express
'Sister city' music tour rolling in to Armidale

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
December 11 2023 - 3:58pm
Hayley Grace and the Bay Collectives (left), Sky eater (centre) and Tanuki Band (right) will all perform at the Welders Dog Brewery on December 16. Supplied
This Saturday, December 16, Welders Dog Brewery will host three live bands as part of the 2023 Music NSW 'sister cities' regional showcase tour.

