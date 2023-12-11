'Sister city' music tour rolling in to Armidale

This Saturday, December 16, Welders Dog Brewery will host three live bands as part of the 2023 Music NSW 'sister cities' regional showcase tour.
Hayley Grace and the Bay Collectives, Sky Eater and Tunuki band have been hand picked by Music NSW and will play Armidale as part of a three-date tour that also includes Murwillumbah, and Coffs Harbour.
There are four other sister city tours running across NSW throughout November and December and include some of the finest musical acts from regional NSW.
Lead singer Hayley grace said the band is incredibly excited to be a part of the sister cities tour and is looking forward to playing in Armidale.
"We're grateful to Music NSW," Hayley said.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for us to really broaden our network and audience in regional NSW."
Hayley Grace and the Bay Collectives are based in Byron Bay and typically perform around the Sunshine Coast area as well as Brisbane and the Gold Coast.
They are launching two new singles in early 2024 and kicking off a tour on the 26th of February at the Brunswick Hotel in Brunswick Heads.
A raucous nine-piece outfit including a horn section shared with Sky Eater, Hayley Grace and the Bay Collective is the biggest band on the sister cities tour and embodies the spirit of funk and soul.
Their live shows are loud, fun, cheeky and overflowing with energy.
"Chelsea (Sky Eater lead singer) and i are really close friends. I have been playing and performing music together with her and the other girls for ten years now," said Hayley.
Sky Eater is a trip-hop/dub/dnb duo from the NSW North Coast. Together with their all-woman horn section, they have played right across the globe at some major international music festivals including Glastonbury and Woodford.
Tanuki Band are originally from Bellingen and are a rhythm and blues 4 piece with soulful vocals and bluesy melodies.
The band's high energy performances and catchy tunes have been known to get a crowd moving. They have a diverse range of influences including classic R and B, rock and roll, soul and a touch of jazz.
As part of the Music NSW initiative, original artists based in regional NSW were invited to apply for the regional touring opportunity.
Music NSW is working across the state to increase contemporary music touring, expand artists and industry networks, and build on existing industry knowledge in regional NSW.
The five Sister Cities tours span genres from hip hop to alt country, folk and soul and each feature three regional acts.
A not-for-profit organisation, funded by Create NSW, MusicNSW empowers and connects artists and industry. Music NSW ethos is that a sustainable and thriving music community in NSW is essential for telling the stories in regional communities.
North West and Northern Rivers regional manager Dave Burgener said the sister cities tour is a great opportunity for regional artists to network with other musicians, venues and industry professionals.
"The Music NSW sister cities initiative is helping the musicians and artists by covering travel and tour expenses such as fuel, accommodation for the bands as well as marketing and advertising.
"I'm very much looking forward to hearing all these amazing bands perform at the Welders Dog on Saturday," he said.
