New initiative offers a hand for kids' road safety

Armidale Regional Council (ARC) has launched a new road safety campaign to encourage carers to hold children's hands when near or crossing roads.
In partnership with the Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation, council has launched the safety initiative, 'Hold my hand'.
The initiative advocates for child road safety through community education, government campaigning and by implementing effective local and national road safety initiatives.
Michelle McLaughlin launched the Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation after her son Thomas was tragically killed in 2014 in a pedestrian road accident on the central coast in 2014.
Today the foundation campaigns for a stronger focus towards road safety, and a more educated, and safer future for communities across the country.
'Hold my hand' signs have been erected in key locations across the region including the Aboretum, Adventure playground, Curtis Park North and South, Lambert Park, McDonald Park, Rotary Park Guyra, Apex Park Guyra, and the Guyra Recreation Ground.
"The Armidale region is a place where community spirit thrives, and the 'Hold my hand' initiative embodies that spirit," deputy mayor Todd Redwood said.
"We are dedicated to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all children living and visiting our region.
"As a father of two young children, I was disturbed to learn that on average, one Australian child is killed on our roads each week. This shocking statistic fuelled my passion to ensure this initiative was introduced in our region.
"The 'Hold my hand' initiative is a testament to Armidale Regional Council's unwavering dedication to its residents and the enhancement of our region's quality of life, particularly for youth."
Cr Redwood said the initiative was a reflection of council's commitment to safety, unity and community empowerment. He said he hoped it would help create a brighter and safer future for youth in the region.
The Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation offers three key child pedestrian road safety tips, allowing communities to become more educated on child safety in their area;
1. Hold your child's hand (on or near roadways). It's just as important as wearing a seatbelt in a vehicle.
2. Slow down The risk of death or serious injury is higher for children, even at low speeds. (In a crash between a car and a pedestrian, there is a 90 per cent chance of death at speeds of 50km/h or greater)
3. Educate you child. Talk to your kids about road safety and the importance of safe behaviour around roadways.
Children aged 10 years and younger have limited cognitive, physical and perceptual limitations around roadways, driveways, and car parks which makes them very vulnerable road users.
"We should always encourage our children to hold a parent or caregiver's hand and cross at traffic lights and pedestrian crossings whenever possible, instilling the values of safety and responsibility from a young age," Ms McLaughlin Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation CEO said.
"It's motivating to see local government organisations, just like Armidale Regional Council, take on these important initiatives in an effort towards a safer future for their community.
"Without their support, it's difficult to facilitate the vital work that the Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation commits to."
For more information on the Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation and their ongoing commitment to child road safety, visit their website www.littlebluedinosaur.org.
