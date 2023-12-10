Finding the Christmas spirit

Are you big on the Christmas decorations, or is it something you don't care for?
I quite enjoy Christmas, but I don't decorate because I have a pet cat that you just know is going to topple the tree.
The joy around most of it is seeing the intrigue and excitement for kids, there's the obvious excitement about impending gifts, but they get hyped up for decorating the tree, checking out Christmas lights, a photo with Santa or pudding or any of the other little things that symbolise the holiday period
Even if you're not festive though, it's a time of year where we get to share gifts and quality time with the people closest to us.
A key thing to know about me is I'm not close with my family since reaching adulthood, so for me, Christmas became a time to share with friends and my social circle developed our own traditions.
The holidays were a time to cook up a big lunch together with pavlova the headline dessert instead of pudding. This was normally enjoyed while watching a Die Hard marathon.
Some people think it's all too Americanised and commercial and can be a bit jaded about the whole thing, but you don't have to take it so seriously.
If you find yourself getting that way I really encourage you to try and make the time your own, do your thing, your way.
There's the traditions and people who will follow those traditions, but the Christmas spirit can be just getting excited about making your own memories with the people you care about in whichever way you decide to.
Tis the season.
Jacob McMaster, Editor
