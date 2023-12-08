School choir launches wishing tree appeal

Ben Venue public school choir singers have helped launch the 2023 Kmart wishing tree appeal in Armidale.
Kmart along with the Salvation Army are coming together for the 36th year to help support those doing it tough at Christmas and beyond.
The Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal is Australia's largest and longest-running gift collection drive. It has been helping assist those in need in local communities at Christmas and beyond for over 35 years.
The Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal aims to create a brighter Christmas for Aussies experiencing hardship or crisis, through the delivery of gifts to those in need nationwide, including communities impacted by the cost of living.
Kmart Armidale store manager Craig Morris, said already Kmart is surpassing previous years' wishing tree appeals donation tally.
"Christmas time last year Kmart donated around 400 individual gifts, this year we have 200 gifts available and we still have 17 shopping days to go.
"People can buy Christmas gifts, head down here to the Wishing Tree Station and place a Wishing tree tag on their gifts.
"We also accept non-perishable gifts from supermarkets to donate to families in need through the Salvation Army," said Mr Morris.
"Our partnership with the Salvation Army is Australia's longest running gift giving appeal at Christmas time."
An 80 strong choir from Ben Venue public school helped launch the 2023 wishing tree appeal at the Armidale Kmart store. The choir sang about half a dozen Christmas carols and was led by Michelle Porter and piano accompanist Liz Smidt.
Jeff Bush who is a Major for the Salvation Army in Armidale, Glen Innes, Tenterfield said Christmas is an important time for communication and reflection especially within communities.
"When communication channels are opened up, that is when an awareness may become apparent as to how someone is doing.
"This Christmas, we look at the spectrum of need in our community, at the moment with the cost-of-living crisis, it's difficult.
"People say to me that cannot give like they used to, but I think it's all about the spirit of giving that matters.
"It may be a small thing; it may be a large thing but at the end of the day it's the joy of giving and the joy of receiving that is important.
"The 36 years that Kmart and the Salvation Army have been partnering together is about joining together for the community and understanding how we can help each other," said Mr Bush.
