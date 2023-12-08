The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Schools

School choir launches wishing tree appeal

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
December 8 2023 - 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Venue School choir have helped launch the 2023 kmart/salvation army wishing tree appeal, photo Heath Forsyth
Ben Venue School choir have helped launch the 2023 kmart/salvation army wishing tree appeal, photo Heath Forsyth

Ben Venue public school choir singers have helped launch the 2023 Kmart wishing tree appeal in Armidale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.