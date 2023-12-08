Wheels on fire | Accounting team figures out how to build bikes for kids

IT DIDN'T take long for the accounting team at Forsyths to figure out how to make children happy.
Staff at Forsyths' Armidale and Inverell offices decided to build 15 bicycles from scratch, with each completed set of wheels rolling out to a family in need.
The team building effort was all part of the regional accounting and financial services firm's commitment to community giving.
"Firm Day was not only a day for our team to connect with each other but to make a meaningful contribution to our communities," Forsyths managing principal, Andrew Kirk, said.
"In recognising the challenges some families face during the festive season, we believe in doing what we can to bring joy where it matters most."
The completed bicycles were donated to a number of regional charities, including New England Support Service in Armidale and The Smith Family in Inverell.
Established in 2015, the Forsyths Foundation is a charity supporting local communities by contributing gifts that provide services and support to those in need.
Since 2016, the foundation has donated $95,000 to charities across regional NSW, recognising the positive impact these charities have on the lives of many individuals and families in the communities in which we live and serve.
