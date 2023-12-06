The Armidale Express
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/Latest News

Junior athletes shine in the field and on the track at Zone championships

Updated December 7 2023 - 11:08am, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A great number of our junior athletes travelled to Tamworth on November 25 to compete in the Little Athletics New England Zone competition at the Tamworth Athletics Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help