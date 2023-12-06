Junior athletes shine in the field and on the track at Zone championships

A great number of our junior athletes travelled to Tamworth on November 25 to compete in the Little Athletics New England Zone competition at the Tamworth Athletics Centre.
The competition was to be held in Gunnedah, but due to the heavy rain forecast and the already wet condition of the field, a decision was made three days prior to the competition to relocate to the all-weather track in Tamworth.
This was especially unfortunate as this is the second year in a row that the Zone competition has had to be relocated from Gunnedah to Tamworth at the last minute, with flooding being the cause of the relocation last year.
252 athletes competed from clubs around the region including Armidale, Gunnedah, Inverell, Moree, Narrabri, Quirindi, Tamworth and Warialda.
Armidale was represented by 30 athletes who between them competed in a staggering 121 individual events.
Results from the day:
Under 7s:
While they cannot progress to Region, they had a great time participating in their first competition.
Byron Ahern came first in 70m, 100m, 200m and 500m; Madelyn Goodare fourth in discus, fifth in 50m.
Under 8s:
Bradley Byrnes second in discus and shot put, third in 60m hurdles, seventh in long jump; Sophia Holmes fifth in 100m, ninth in long jump; Georgie Kennedy first in 700m, third in 400m, fourth in 200m, fifth in 70m; Ruby Williamson second in long jump, third in 70m and 200m, fourth in 100m.
Under 9s:
Tom Goodare second in 70m, third in 100m and long jump; Millie Neill first in 60m hurdles, high jump and long jump, second in 100m; David Valente fourth in long jump, fifth in 800m, seventh in 100m.
Under 10s:
Kieran Ahern second in 60m hurdles and 800m, third in 400m, fourth in 200m; Mackenzie Cooper second in 100m, third in 200m, sixth in 60m hurdles and 800m; Imogen Holmes second in shot put, fourth in discus, fifth in long jump, eighth in 100m; Molly Kelly third in high jump, fourth in 800m, fifth in 400m; Nixon Kennedy first in 70m, 100m, 200m and 400m; Jimmy Neill first in shot put, second in discus, fourth in 400m and 800m; Alexandra Robson first in 100m and high jump, second in long jump; Emily Waite first in discus and shot put, fourth in high jump, fifth in long jump.
Under 11s:
Caleb Davies first in long jump, discus and shot put, second in high jump.
Under 12s:
Liam Cooper second in 80m hurdles, third in javelin, fourth in 400m, seventh in 100m and 800m, eighth in long jump; Will Goodare third in 400m, fourth in 800m, sixth in long jump, seventh in 200m; Scarlett Newberry second in 1500m and 1500m walk, third in triple jump, fourth in 100m, fifth in long jump; Mack Oxley first in 800m and 1500m; Hayley Waite second in javelin, high jump and triple jump, third in 80m hurdles and discus, fourth in long jump.
Under 13s:
Aiden Lakester first in javelin, triple jump and discus, second in long jump, third in high jump, fifth in 100m.
Under 14s:
Emily Simpson first in triple jump and shot put, second in 1500m walk and discus, third in 100m, 5th in 200m.
Under 15s:
Steph Blake first in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, high jump and long jump.
Under 17s:
Brooke Newberry first in 1500m walk, second in 800m, fourth in discus; Ivy Pritchard first in 800m, 1500m and 3000m, second in 400m; Rain Pritchard first in 300m hurdles, second in 800m and 1500m, third in 200m and 400m; Jessie Simpson second in 1500m walk, third in javelin and discus, fourth in shot put.
The club also entered three teams in the 4 x 100m relays - two junior and one senior.
The junior girls team of Millie Neill, Alexandra Robson, Mackenzie Cooper and Scarlett Newberry came first.
The junior boys team of Tom Goodare, Nixon Kennedy, Caleb Davies and Will Goodare also managed first place.
Both junior teams will progress to Region.
The senior girls team of Hayley Waite, Emily Simpson, Steph Blake and Rain Pritchard also lined up in the relays and came in second.
Despite the enduring wet and muddy conditions, all of our athletes were outstanding in their events and certainly made their families, friends and every member of our club very proud.
It was wonderful to see our athletes trying their hardest, with many achieving results that were a personal best.
A remarkable 27 Armidale athletes in 95 individual events have progressed to the Region 1 competition.
The event will be held at Tamworth Athletics Centre on February 3 and 4 in 2024.
There they will compete against athletes from the Mid North Coast Zone and Northern Rivers Zone.
If they are successful there, they will progress to the state championships at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre in March.
