Rabobank clients and guests from across northern NSW gathered in Armidale to celebrate its 21-year anniversary of serving the local agricultural community.
It aims to support the Australian farming community and agribusiness sector through its network.
The evening's program included a number of presentations, including a general welcome and thanks from Rabobank regional manager Toby Mendl, followed by local managers Nick Pearce and Scott Neilson.
Most people came from Armidale, Glen Innes, Guyra and Uralla.
Bingara-based beef producer, Sinclair Munro talked about his family's association with the bank.
Senior animal proteins analyst Angus Gidley-Baird discussed some of the major changes within the beef and sheep sectors over the last 21 years - looking at prices and productivity.
Rabobank hold regular gatherings for customers and farmers across the New England and North West region.
They have a mobile truck which travels around the country and aim to provide networking opportunities for people in rural areas.
