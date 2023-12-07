3 beds | 1 bath
Raine & Horne Armidale is pleased to present for sale 1 Phillip Street which is perfectly situated in a quiet area of East Armidale.
This family home is an opportunity to enter the market as a first home buyer or an ideal investment to start or add to your portfolio and is also close to amenities - including shopping, cafes, restaurants and schools.
There are three ample bedrooms, all neat and tidy. The home is fresh and decorated in neutral tones.
For winter warmth there is wood heating, and there are also gas points.
The property is set on a 645m2 block, and the back yard is fully fenced. There is also a garden shed for storage.
The kitchen includes gas cooktop, and there is also a combined bathroom and laundry.
According to the listing agent Nellie Hayes, the property is currently tenanted at $300 per week.
To inspect and explore contact Nellie Hayes or Nadene Lockyer today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.