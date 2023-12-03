The simple things

You hear the descriptions of adulthood like 'the rate race' and you don't really think anything of them as a young person.
But it really can start to feel like that if we can't find time for ourselves.
Sometimes, you're just constantly grinding through your work to get home and do housework until you go to bed to get enough sleep to do it all over again.
Over the weekend I caught myself procrastinating scrolling through Youtube shorts, 30-second or one-minute clips of random nonsense.
Sometimes they're funny or informative, but mostly just mind-numbing nothingess and I realised it was just filling the gaps between the tasks I had set - to mow the lawn, or mop the floors.
And then I watched a video about a professional painter feeling out of place and he said something about how he had to remind himself to 'just be in the moment' and it dawned on me that's something I needed too.
We can get so caught up trying to do the next thing and plugging the gaps in between that we forget to actually live and enjoy ourselves.
The cost of living crisis means you can't always run out for drinks, or even a brunch with friends, but we do have to allow ourselves time to step back and just enjoy something simple - a sunset, a glass of wine on the verandah, or reading a book - whatever tickles your fancy.
My former editor used to say how it was like a ritual to switch off on a Friday afternoon, light the fire pit in the backyard (in winter at least) and have a wine under the stars.
I can't tell you what will work for you, but it's a friendly reminder to try and find it.
We have to work to live, not live to work.
Happy Monday
Jacob McMaster, Editor
