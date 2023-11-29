JUST one more sleep before Armidale's annual Christmas in the Mall celebrations, to be held tomorrow, November 30.
Centrepiece of this year's event is this 15-metre-high, 6-metre-wide Christmas tree, just installed in the Beardy Street Mall.
Lighting up the tree are more than 1000 lights, accompanied by hundreds of decorations.
The tree replaces the previous stock, that had begun to show significant signs of age and general wear and tear.
This year's Christmas in the Mall features a wide range of activities, entertainment, and holiday cheer.
The magic of Christmas will be brought to life with Santa Clause, reindeers, children's activities, and stage performances to celebrate the festive season.
Children will have the opportunity to meet Santa and his reindeers, share their Christmas wishes, and take photos.
The Guyra Christmas Carnival will also be held, in collaboration with Rotary Guyra.
"Last year the events in Armidale and Guyra saw the community come out in force and embrace the Christmas spirit," Armidale Regional Council Mayor Sam Coupland said.
"This year will be bigger and better, and we look forward to a fantastic turn out as we light up Beardy Street Mall and Bradley Street to begin the holiday season.
"These great events also provide social and economic opportunities for the community to come together, and kick start their Christmas shopping and support local businesses."
Christmas in the Mall starts at 5pm and concludes at 9pm.
