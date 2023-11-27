THE city is gearing up to welcome members of a social club for motorcyclists, which will hold a rally and annual meeting here in March, 2025.
The Ulysses Club is one of the largest social clubs in Australia and is for motorcyclists over the age of 40.
There are about 13,000 members in 138 branches across Australia, all of which hold rides, rallies and monthly meetings.
Armidale Regional Council has been working closely with the Armidale Ulysses Club to host the national annual meeting here in 2025.
"This is a really exciting event for Armidale to be hosting," Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland said.
"Previous AGMs have often attracted over 1000 participants in recent years with many staying in the local area and regions for more than five days.
"Council is providing tourism and logistical support to the significant event that will include a Thursday show and shine rally in Armidale CBD during an evening market event, along with a bike rally from UNE into Armidale CBD on a Saturday morning.
"Not only is this event a fabulous opportunity to showcase all the great aspects of our region - including some great motorcycle routes - it will also provide a great economic boost to our region.
"We are really looking forward to hosting Ulysses members and showing them some of the great New England hospitality we are renowned for."
The Ulysses Club holds annual meetings in regional areas, giving local Ulysses clubs the opportunity to showcase their local area and services.
"It is expected that the majority of participants will stay at the Armidale Showgrounds and hotels and motels within the city," Ulyssess Armidale event coordinator Allan Piddington said.
"Local coffee shops and pubs often benefit from the extra visitation across the event, and we are proud to contribute to the local community through our hosting of the event.
"The 2023 event was held in Lismore after the floods and COVID impacts, and we were warmly welcomed into town.
"We are hoping Armidale and the New England put on a real show in what promises to be a return to the east coast after the 2024 event will be held in Mandurah, Western Australia."
More details of the events to be held in conjunction with the Ulyssess AGM will be released closer to the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.