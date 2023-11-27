The Armidale Express
Ulysses Club to hold its annual meeting in Armidale in March, 2025

November 27 2023 - 4:16pm
Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland, second from left, flies the flag for members of the Ulysses Club.
THE city is gearing up to welcome members of a social club for motorcyclists, which will hold a rally and annual meeting here in March, 2025.

