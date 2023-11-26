'Marge, the rains are 'ere .. remember that commercial? It's indicative of the joy people feel when the clouds finally break following a lengthy dry-spell.
And there are few things more satisfying than the sound of good heavy rain on the roof on a Sunday morning.
With predictions for drought and on the back of an already extended dry spell, much of the New England region enjoyed an absolute drenching over the weekend.
Armidale recorded almost 20mm on Sunday alone, pushing the monthly total towards 95mm.
According to statistics from Farmonlineweather.com.au that makes November fundamentally average in terms of rainfall, but given its been a long time between drinks, even getting the average becomes an exception.
It's not just farmers welcoming a good drop either with Armidale Regional Council reminding residents of water restrictions recently as the region braces for a hot dry summer.
A couple of weeks with some good downpours won't solve that problem entirely, but it will bolster the dam levels and freshens up the garden.
Rain and storms are also predicted this week and some further rainfall into next week.
Given it's been a pretty dry year already, the bigger shock might be trying to get some laundry dry in between the showers.
The gloomy weather has had the opposite effect for many though, with most residents soaking it up.
Enjoy
Jacob McMaster, Editor
