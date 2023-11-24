A NEW England coffee brand has been recognised with five medals at the Australasian Golden Bean Awards.
Walcha Coffee won two silver and three bronze medals in a competition which is held around the world.
Celebrating its nineteenth year in Australia and tenth year in North America, the Golden Bean Awards stand as the world's largest global coffee roasting competition, extending its reach to Asia.
In Other News:
Walcha Coffee owner Cameron Hayton said they first entered the awards last year, where they won two bronze medals.
The brand was established locally in 2020 and has quickly grown from a small-town venture into a "cherished cornerstone" of the community.
"These awards mean the world to us at Walcha Coffee. Winning medals in the Golden Bean competition for the second year running, is a testament to the hard work and passion poured into every batch," Mr Hayton said.
"It's not just about the medals; it's about the pride we take in crafting exceptional coffee. This recognition motivates our team to continue pushing boundaries and sharing the best of Walcha with coffee lovers everywhere.
"Winning awards like this really puts Walcha Coffee on the international stage.
"To win these medals-especially silvers-against some of the greatest roasters in the global industry is a huge feat for a small-town company like ours."
Walcha Coffee is a family-owned business that started as a passion project for Mr Hayton.
It all began when he was working at an on-campus Starbucks while studying at university in Colorado.
He started roasting coffee at home in Walcha and it caught on with a few friends who then prompted him to sell it at the local farmers market.
Since then the team has shown an unwavering dedication to his vision and quality in the product.
From sourcing the finest speciality-grade coffee beans to meticulous roasting, the shop aims to deliver coffee that makes a cup that embodies the essence of the town.
They supply coffee to mostly supermarkets and some boutique outlets.
Meanwhile, winning silver medals means they qualify to compete in the Golden Bean World Series roasting alongside global coffee brands and companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
The event is a celebration of global coffee excellence and new friendships and attracts some of the biggest names in the coffee industry.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.