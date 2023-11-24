LINKS between disasters and rural crime will be explored by a wide range of speakers at the University of New England.
The event aims to bring together leaders and practitioners to share knowledge and contemplate the best steps forward to better deal with serial crises.
It will be hosted by the UNE Centre for Rural Criminology.
Subjects will include the changing nature of policing in response to more frequent disaster; domestic and family violence; ideological clashes in rural areas over issues like green energy; and access to justice in disaster-affected rural areas.
"We were pulled into this because we found that disaster and emergency management overlaps with every research theme we're working with," Centre for Rural Criminology's co-director Dr Kyle Mulrooney said.
"Crisis changes patterns of harmful behaviour like drug use and domestic violence, and it can change rural community dynamics for the worse."
"We work closely with the police, who are telling us that rural policing is increasingly being pulled off traditional duties to attend to disaster-related issues. Police are also finding they're dealing more with social conflict in rural areas over ideological clashes around issues like climate change and renewable energy."
Agriculture, the primary activity of many rural communities, is particularly susceptible to increases in the frequency and intensity of climate-related disasters.
This can lead to increased economic hardship in agriculture-dependent communities, and a subsequent lift in crime rates.
"The symposium's focus is on the connection between disasters and crime, with an emphasis on preventing, responding to, and recovering from them," centre co-director, Dr Alistair Harkness said.
"We absolutely must be proactive in addressing rural vulnerabilities, environmental changes, and potential crime hotspots. Only then can we ensure the resilience and well-being of rural communities."
"It's terrific that so many rural police from across Australia and New Zealand will be able to join these important conversations."
The Rural Crime, Justice and Disaster Symposium will be held at the Lewis Lecture Theatre on November 29, from 8am-7pm.
