RATEPAYERS have received an early Christmas present from Armidale Regional Council; a new Christmas tree to adorn the Mall.
The 15-metre high, 6-metre wide tree will be the centrepiece of Council's annual Christmas in the Mall celebrations, which kick off on Thursday, November 30.
The colossal Christmas tree will feature more than 1000 lights, accompanied by hundreds of decorations to light up the Beardy Street mall.
It will replace the previous Christmas tree that can no longer be used as it began showing significant signs of age and general wear and tear.
"This remarkable Christmas tree will be the centre point of festive celebrations in the mall and will light up the hearts of Armidale visitors and residents alike," Armidale Regional Mayor Sam Coupland said.
"After receiving valuable feedback from our community, it became evident that we needed a symbol to unite us during the Christmas season.
"Council's contribution to this festive endeavour reflects its commitment to community spirit and spreading joy during this special time of year.
"We are excited to bring this extraordinary Christmas tree to the heart of Armidale and in time for the fabulous Christmas in the Mall celebrations.
"This is a time for coming together and sharing in the holiday spirit. We hope this magnificent tree will become a symbol of joy and unity for our wonderful community."
An official lighting up of the tree will take place during Christmas in the Mall on November 30.
