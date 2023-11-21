The Armidale Express
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New Christmas tree an early Christmas present for Armidale ratepayers

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated November 22 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale Regional Mayor Sam Coupland with the new Christmas tree for the Beardy Street Mall. The tree is 15 metres high.
Armidale Regional Mayor Sam Coupland with the new Christmas tree for the Beardy Street Mall. The tree is 15 metres high.

RATEPAYERS have received an early Christmas present from Armidale Regional Council; a new Christmas tree to adorn the Mall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.