Thursday, 23 November 2023
Police

The national firearms registry has detailed info regarding firearms

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
November 22 2023 - 4:10pm
The responsibilities for Firearms licence owners
The responsibilities for Firearms licence owners

Three people in the Riverina region were charged with a string of offences on November 4, 2023, following a safe storage inspection by rural crime prevention officers.

