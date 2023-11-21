The Armidale Express
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NIAS announce discontinuation of National Primary Games

Updated November 21 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The last National Primary Games have been held. File picture by Peter Hardin
The last National Primary Games have been held. File picture by Peter Hardin

The National Primary Games are to be no more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.