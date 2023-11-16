3 beds | 2 baths | 1 car
Raine and Horne Armidale is pleased to present 77 Glen Innes Road which is perfectly situated on North Hill, Armidale.
This home is close to schools, shopping, parks and playgrounds, and is a fabulous area for families.
This spacious home sits on an expansive 936 sqm block, step into the backyard, you'll discover a fully enclosed landscaped yard that is perfect for the kids to play and pets to roam freely, complete with a vegetable patch, compost and garden shed.
The inside of this beautiful brick home is spread over two levels of living including three bedrooms, an office, two bathrooms, three storerooms/gym room and multiple living areas. The kitchen has a dishwasher, electric cooktop and wall oven and spectacular views.
Convenience is a priority here, with wide side access and ample off-street parking.
If you are a first home buyer, a growing family or an astute investor looking for a property with endless potential, this property is a must see.
